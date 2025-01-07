Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Douglas warming shelter opens to people in need

Douglas warming shelter
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Douglas Fire Department
Douglas warming shelter opens to people in need
Douglas warming shelter
Posted
and last updated

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures drop, the Douglas Fire Department is opening their doors to people in need.

To keep everyone warm and safe, the department says it is holding an emergency warming shelter this week.

The shelter will be open from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. at 1400 East 10th Street, Douglas AZ.

For more information, call (520) 417-7371.

Douglas warming shelter
Douglas warming shelter opens to people in need

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism