Douglas warming shelter opens to people in need

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures drop, the Douglas Fire Department is opening their doors to people in need.
To keep everyone warm and safe, the department says it is holding an emergency warming shelter this week.
The shelter will be open from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. at 1400 East 10th Street, Douglas AZ.
For more information, call (520) 417-7371.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter