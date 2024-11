TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a Midtown apartment complex, Monday afternoon.

The Tucson Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near East Flower Street and North Richey Boulevard.

According to TPD, the victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

At this time, TPD says they are still investigating and no suspects have been arrested.