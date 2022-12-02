Oro Valley's Festival of the Arts and Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley's Festival of the Arts is returning for a two-day stint this weekend.

It's an opportunity to shop for the holidays, support the 130+ participating artisans, connect with community and see the lighting of the Oro Valley holiday tree.

"The Oro Valley Festival of the Arts has grown to become one of the largest fine art and craft festivals in the region, second only to the Fourth Avenue Street Fair," writes the town of Oro Valley. "The event engages a diverse demographic, ranging from ages 2-80, with programming suited to all age groups."

The Festival of the Arts runs Saturday, Dec. 3 - Sunday, Dec. 4, and includes festivities surrounding the tree lighting Saturday evening.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, attendees can decorate cookies and take free photos with Santa. Around 6 p.m., Santa will join Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield at the main stage to light the tree and sing carols.

Not able to attend the tree lighting? More than 30 performance groups, including The Tucson Girls Chorus, the Ironwood Ridge High School Jazz Band and the popular TubaChristmas will take to the stage throughout the festival.

The event is presented by the Town of Oro Valley and Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. The full program can be found on the SAACA website .

Attendance to the Festival of the Arts is held at the Oro Valley Marketplace and is free and open to the public:

Festival of the Arts

Oro Valley Marketplace

12155 N. Oracle Rd. Saturday, Dec. 3

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Oro Valley Tree Lighting Celebration

North end of the festival grounds Saturday, Dec. 3

festivities begin 3 - 6 p.m. Photos with Santa and Golder Ranch Fire Truck, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Puppet Shows with Red Herring Puppets, 3 and 4 p.m. Reading of 'Polar Express' with Oro Valley Police Chief Kara Riley and Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer, 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting with caroling, 6 p.m.

