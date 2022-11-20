TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winterhaven Public Events is celebrating the holiday season in Tucson with the 73rd Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights.
Made possible through the sponsorship of Tucson Electric Power, this year's festival is scheduled from Saturday, Dec. 10 to Monday, Dec. 26, 6 - 10 each night.
It clarifies there is no drive-thru night.
If visitors are looking for alternatives to walking the route, they may check out the trolley and hayride vendors for a ride through the lights.
These following vendors will participate:
- You Sly Dog
- Star Kettlecorn
- Arizona Party Bikes
- Winterhaven Hayrides
- Trucking Good Cupcakes
- Winterhaven Trolley Tours
- Common Grounds Espresso
Cox Communications' supporting sponsorship also allows this festival to continue as one of the longest running festivals of its kind in America.
For a complete map and outline of the event, please visit WinterhavenFestival.org.
