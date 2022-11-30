Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events

Actions

17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3

AVA Amphitheater from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tamale Festival
KGUN
Tamale Festival
Posted at 11:15 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 13:15:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free.

These following are featured:

  • Tamale contest
  • Live local entertainment
  • Food vendors
  • Food trucks
  • Artisan vendors
  • Farmers Market vendors
  • Fun for the entire family

Event planners are also holding a contest, which is also free to enter.
Contest Information

  • Bring 12 fully cooked tamales to enter between 7 - 11 a.m.
  • Traditional red, green, gourmet and sweet categories
  • Prizes:
    • Best tamal - $750
    • 1st place - $500
    • 2nd place - $250
    • 3rd place $150

Come and celebrate the rich tastes of tamales across Southern Arizona.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!