17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free.

These following are featured:



Tamale contest

Live local entertainment

Food vendors

Food trucks

Artisan vendors

Farmers Market vendors

Fun for the entire family



Event planners are also holding a contest, which is also free to enter.

Contest Information



Bring 12 fully cooked tamales to enter between 7 - 11 a.m.

Traditional red, green, gourmet and sweet categories

Prizes:

Best tamal - $750 1st place - $500 2nd place - $250 3rd place $150



Come and celebrate the rich tastes of tamales across Southern Arizona.