17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free.
These following are featured:
- Tamale contest
- Live local entertainment
- Food vendors
- Food trucks
- Artisan vendors
- Farmers Market vendors
- Fun for the entire family
Event planners are also holding a contest, which is also free to enter.
Contest Information
- Bring 12 fully cooked tamales to enter between 7 - 11 a.m.
- Traditional red, green, gourmet and sweet categories
- Prizes:
- Best tamal - $750
- 1st place - $500
- 2nd place - $250
- 3rd place $150
Come and celebrate the rich tastes of tamales across Southern Arizona.
