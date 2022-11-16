Tucson Holiday Ice returns for the winter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Downtown Tucson announced the return of Tucson Holiday Ice, an outdoors ice rink in front of the city's Convention Center Ticket Office.

The public is invited to skate on the rink starting Nov. 20 through Jan. 8, 2023 and tickets are already available.

Socks are required and gloves are highly recommended, with skate rentals included in the admission price.

Tickets for adults are normally $20 per 90-minute session.

More information can be on the City of Tucson's site.