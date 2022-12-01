63rd Annual Sierra Vista Christmas Parade

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Sierra Vista are throwing on the 63rd Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

It starts at the corner of Coronado Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway, turning right on Avenida Escuela, right on Fry Boulevard and one last right on Coronado.

The route will end at Coronado and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway. This is the second year the chamber and city are using this route.

Patrons of the parade are encouraged to stay on the sidewalks along the parade route for safety.

This year's theme is "superheroes."

Participates should interpret the theme as they see fit, whether that's traditional superheroes, medical professionals or whomever they consider a superhero.