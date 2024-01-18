Downtown street closure for Zoom…Zoom! 2024 at Children’s Museum Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is closing part of 6th Avenue to celebrate Zoom…Zoom! 2024 at the Children’s Museum Tucson Downtown.
Tucson Department of Transportation staff will close South Sixth Avenue from East 12th to East 13 streets for the first half of Saturday, Jan. 20.
🚨Traffic Alert🚨 On Saturday, January 20th, at 7 a.m., Sixth Avenue will close between 12th Street and 13th Street for the Zoom Zoom 2024 event. The road is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. the same day.— Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) January 18, 2024
For more information, visit: https://t.co/lWqa3Jl7LZ pic.twitter.com/HbmrtTp8t0
Running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zoom...Zoom! 2024 features the following:
- Classic cars and fire trucks
- Local organizations to get kids moving and zooming
- Careers with interesting modes of transportation
As one of the most popular events for the City of Tucson, it celebrates all the ways transportation connects the community.
Sponsors include:
- Desert Valley Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
- Renewal by Andersen Full-Service Window & Door Replacement
- Arizona Complete Health
- Amtrak
- Geico
- Tucson Electric Power
This event also welcomes "pay-as-you-wish" admission for all-day entrance.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.