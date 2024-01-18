Downtown street closure for Zoom…Zoom! 2024 at Children’s Museum Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is closing part of 6th Avenue to celebrate Zoom…Zoom! 2024 at the Children’s Museum Tucson Downtown.

Tucson Department of Transportation staff will close South Sixth Avenue from East 12th to East 13 streets for the first half of Saturday, Jan. 20.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨 On Saturday, January 20th, at 7 a.m., Sixth Avenue will close between 12th Street and 13th Street for the Zoom Zoom 2024 event. The road is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. the same day.



For more information, visit: https://t.co/lWqa3Jl7LZ pic.twitter.com/HbmrtTp8t0 — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) January 18, 2024

Running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zoom...Zoom! 2024 features the following:



Classic cars and fire trucks

Local organizations to get kids moving and zooming

Careers with interesting modes of transportation

As one of the most popular events for the City of Tucson, it celebrates all the ways transportation connects the community.

Sponsors include:



This event also welcomes "pay-as-you-wish" admission for all-day entrance.