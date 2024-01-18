Watch Now
Downtown street closure for Zoom…Zoom! 2024 at Children’s Museum Tucson

Children’s Museum Tucson
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 17:24:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is closing part of 6th Avenue to celebrate Zoom…Zoom! 2024 at the Children’s Museum Tucson Downtown.

Tucson Department of Transportation staff will close South Sixth Avenue from East 12th to East 13 streets for the first half of Saturday, Jan. 20.

Running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zoom...Zoom! 2024 features the following:

  • Classic cars and fire trucks
  • Local organizations to get kids moving and zooming
  • Careers with interesting modes of transportation

As one of the most popular events for the City of Tucson, it celebrates all the ways transportation connects the community.

Sponsors include:

This event also welcomes "pay-as-you-wish" admission for all-day entrance.

