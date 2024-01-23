UArizona Director of Athletics Dave Heeke out after seven years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Director of Athletics Dave Heeke is out after seven years in athletic leadership.

In his place, Mike Candrea is stepping in as interim athletic director.

"I want to thank Dave for his outstanding efforts in leading our athletics program through a period of significant change," said President Robert C. Robbins when making the announcement. "He helped get our men's and women's basketball programs and our football program on a strong trajectory, oversaw the success of several of our sports teams and greatly enhanced the student-athlete experience. Dave always displayed the highest integrity, and I am appreciative of his partnership and dedication. On behalf of all Wildcats, I wish Dave and Liz and their family all the best in the years to come."

Heeke first started at the UArizona in 2017 after leaving the Central Michigan University where he served as a director of athletics too.

"It has been my honor and privilege to have served the University of Arizona for the last seven years. Tucson and the entire Wildcat Nation are amazing communities that Liz and I have embraced with our hearts," expressed Heeke. "I want to thank President Robbins, our talented coaches, devoted staff, and loyal supporters for their partnership on this journey. Most importantly, I want to thank our student-athletes who committed to our standard of excellence by setting all-time academic records and competing for championships. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished together! Bear Down! Go Cats!"

The Arizona Board of Regents still need to approve Candrea interim placement.

"Every Wildcat knows the history of Mike Candrea and what he means to our university and community, and I am grateful for Mike's willingness to step into the interim role," added Robbins. "I am confident Mike and Dave will ensure a smooth transition as we immediately begin a national search for a new Director of Athletics. With our transition to the Big XII, success in our high-profile programs, a passionate fan base, and institutional alignment, I am confident that we will be able to attract a tremendous new leader of our athletics program."

Together, the UArizona says Heeke and Candrea helped advance its sports program.