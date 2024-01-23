Bicyclist hit while riding against traffic on Southeast side of town, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bicyclist who was riding against traffic on the Southeast side of town is now dead after a car hit her Sunday night.

Tucson Police Department Sergeant Public Information Officer Richard Gardiallas says it happened near South Wilmot Road and East 34th Street. He adds, 43-year-old Melissa Marie King was heading south in the northbound lanes of Wilmot Road.

Sgt. Gradillas confirms King was riding "between the middle and curb lanes."

He and responding Tucson Fire Department personnel say a vehicle heading north saw her and tried stopping behind the blue 2003 Toyota Avalon which hit King, but it was apparently a colliding effect.

Authorities identified the Toyota driver, saying he cooperated with investigators and stayed at the scene. According to Sgt. Gradillas, the driver was not impaired.