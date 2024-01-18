Eastside Sweet Tomatoes is reopening, sweeter and snazzier!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) Sweet Tomatoes is reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the salad buffet restaurant from successfully launching on Tucson's Eastside.

Located near the corner of East Broadway Boulevard and South Wilmot Road at 6202 E. Broadway Blvd.

KGUN 9

Operating as Souplantation in Southern California, Capital market company Perpetual Capital Partners and chain Garden Fresh Restaurant Corporation co-own Sweet Tomatoes.

However, despite the Garden Fresh Restaurant Corporation filing for federal bankruptcy protection in 2016 and closing the rest of its restaurants during the pandemic, it's making a comeback.

The Broadway location has new ownership, as well as a newly remodeled interior for Tucsonans to experience.