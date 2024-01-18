Eastside Sweet Tomatoes is reopening, sweeter and snazzier!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) Sweet Tomatoes is reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the salad buffet restaurant from successfully launching on Tucson's Eastside.
Located near the corner of East Broadway Boulevard and South Wilmot Road at 6202 E. Broadway Blvd.
Operating as Souplantation in Southern California, Capital market company Perpetual Capital Partners and chain Garden Fresh Restaurant Corporation co-own Sweet Tomatoes.
However, despite the Garden Fresh Restaurant Corporation filing for federal bankruptcy protection in 2016 and closing the rest of its restaurants during the pandemic, it's making a comeback.
The Broadway location has new ownership, as well as a newly remodeled interior for Tucsonans to experience.
