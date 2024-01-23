Deputies: Skier dies after hitting tree at Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is looking into a skier who died after hitting a tree at the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort.

Lieutenant John Jamison says deputies were tipped off about someone who was hurt really badly at the resort Monday morning.

When they got to the scene, Lt. Jamison tells KGUN 9 deputies found ski patrol and emergency medical services helping the seriously injured skier.

He confirms this skier was riding the slopes of one of the 'most difficult' terrain called 'black diamond' on "Upper Ridge" run.

Apparently, deputies believe the skier went just outside of a boundary line and hit a tree. That's when other skiers in the area saw the crash and called ski patrol who tried to save the person's life.

However, the skier died at the scene.