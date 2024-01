TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two borderlands sheriffs, Mark Dannels of Cochise County and Leon Wilmot of Yuma County, will address a special joint session of the Arizona Legislature Wednesday afternoon.

A media release from the House republicans says Rep. Tim Dunn of Yuma called the session to receive a briefing on the southern border from Dannels and Wilmot.

