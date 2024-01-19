DPS works with other agencies to track down on-the-run homicide suspect on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is reopening the roadway on Interstate 10 after tracking down a homicide suspect from San Diego.

A representative from the duty office says multiple agencies were involved in the capture.

While chasing this suspect, officers used a tire deflation device, deflating one of the tires. This made the vehicle come to a stop, which ultimately caused traffic to backup on I-10.

The roadway is now open.

