DPS works with other agencies to track down on-the-run homicide suspect on I-10

Tire deflation was deployed, backing up I-10
ADOT says the backup on I-10 near South Park has led to massive backups during the evening commute hours. We will have more information at kgun9.com when it becomes available.
Posted at 8:17 PM, Jan 18, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is reopening the roadway on Interstate 10 after tracking down a homicide suspect from San Diego.

A representative from the duty office says multiple agencies were involved in the capture.

While chasing this suspect, officers used a tire deflation device, deflating one of the tires. This made the vehicle come to a stop, which ultimately caused traffic to backup on I-10.

The roadway is now open.

