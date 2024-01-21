Police: Southside neighbor argument gets physical, leading to shots fired

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men are facing multiple charges, plus a man and woman are recovering after an argument between neighbors got physical before gunshots were fired.

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says it all started late Saturday night near San Fernando Avenue and West Calle Garcia.

Neighbors were apparently disagreeing with 60-year-old Joe Ramirez. The TPD tells KGUN 9 they began to fight when he pulled out his gun and fired.

According to a TPD pubic information officer, Ramirez stayed at the scene and was arrested for the following charges:



Two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Two counts of Aggravated Assault Temporary but Substantial Injury

Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits

TPD detectives eventually tracked down and arrested 27-year-old Manuel Contreras for his part in the group activity. His charges are:



One count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly a Dangerous Instrument

One count of Aggravated Assault Temporarily but Substantial Injury

The TPD confirms both Ramirez and Contreras were booked into the Pima County Jail.

An adult man and woman involved are recovering too. Their injuries are considered "non-life-threatening."