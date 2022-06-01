From the Cowboy Capital of the World to the Old Pueblo. Brooke is a Central California native from Oakdale who graduated from California State University, Fresno in May 2022. Go Dogs!

During her time at Fresno State, she earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Communication and Media, Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in broadcast journalism.

Before KGUN 9, Brooke was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and recently interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA as part of the Disney Professional Internship Program.

Brooke takes pride in being a part of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) and looks forward to living like a local in Tucson.

Connect with her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or send a story suggestion to brooke.chau@kgun.com

