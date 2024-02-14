Tucson Dojo pushes for more women and kids in judo classes

Tucson Dojo offers FREE judo classes for kids and adults through a program called Higher Ground. Higher Ground provides social and emotional support to students in schools all over Tucson by building community and trust.

One of those programs involves martial arts like judo, being taught at Tucson Dojo.

“I know the value of this and it helps build your spirit and your confidence. It’s a unique way of life," said Sensei Michael Sumner.

Sumner explains the principles of judo and what he hopes his students take away from his class.

“Being honest, respectful and most importantly to take that and start believing in yourself and understand they have a measure of grit that can grow," he said.

No matter the age, size, gender or ability, Tucson Dojo has a spot for everyone.

“I'm 73 years old and I'm still on the mats here," said Sue Regan. For her, helping out at Tucson Dojo has been rewarding.

“We want you here. We will fit you into where it is natural for your body and I think that's really important for women," she said.

Tucson Dojo operates at Wakefield Middle School, located at 101 W 44th St Tucson, AZ 85713. For more information, visit their website by clicking here or call 520-460-6236.