HAPPENING TODAY: Market highlights 30+ Black-owned businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A first of its kind vendor market is happening at the Dunbar Auditorium near downtown on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month, over 30 black-owned businesses will be putting their work on display. This is a mission focused market put together by an inspiring Tucson couple looking to make change in our community.

"A Better Community" also known as ABC is the name of the non-profit community organization putting this vendor market together.

They know first hand what it’s like to not have a sense of community when they first came to Tucson years ago… which is why this event is so meaningful to them.

“We didn't really feel that connection in Tucson. We got caught in the go to work, go home, go to work, go home," said Trehon Cockrell-Coleman. "It's just awesome to be able to see that two people came together from two sides of the country to be able to do something in Tucson, and it's been amazing.”

The goal and hope is that everyone who walks through these halls tonight honor the past and the future of the African-American community here at The Dunbar.

"Sometimes black owned businesses don't get the same shine, " said his wife Carmishun Coleman.

The Dunbar was Tucson's first and only segregated school for African-Americans back in 1909 so to have something like this here tonight is very impactful.

"We believe that black history month is 365. Every day that I wake up, every day I walk out the door, every day that I go to work, I try my best to embody the legacy of those who came before me and those who are coming after me," said Cockrell-Coleman.

This event it is free from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Dunbar Pavilion located at 325 W 2nd St, Tucson, AZ 85705.