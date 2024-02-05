Remembering Ethan Ardrey: Vail community set to walk for mental health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s been nearly four years since 13-year-old Ethan Ardrey took his own life.

KGUN9 has been following Ethan's family for years now, checking in on how they are keeping his legacy alive.

For the first time ever, Ethan’s family welcomed cameras inside their home for a sit down interview to reflect on the past four years and the progress they have made with the Vail community.

“I feel now that we're ready," said Christina Winner, Ethan's mom. "He deserves to have his name live as long as he should have, so I'll do it until the day I die.”

Winner talks about the different phases of grief and how she is doing ever since she lost her son, who would be turning 17-years old this month.

"Some days I don't even know how I am going to make it out of bed..... but I do," she said.

Spreading the daily reminder that you are not alone, not matter how heavy it may feel— The Ethan Ardrey Project is known for its mental health rocks that are meant to be spread wherever you go.

“We put the rocks out and we have had people come pick it up and I can't tell you how many people have reached out to me saying they found the rock at the right moment in their life," said Winner.

Touching the lives and hearts of so many people, Ethan's legacy lives on in the Vail community.

Ethan's family is set to host a "Mental Health Awareness Walk" on Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cienega High School. For more information on the Ethan Ardrey Project, visit their website by clicking here.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 988