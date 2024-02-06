Super Bowl super fans! Tucson football fans give back on Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's Super Bowl week and fans everywhere are gearing up to cheer on the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs... especially here in Tucson!

“This is four years later so for us it's revenge,” said Elmer Urias of Old Pueblo Faithfuls

Die hard fan groups like Old Pueblo Faithfuls and the Chiefs Kingdom Tucson are using Sunday's big game to give back to our community.

“When I first started this chapter in 2021, one of the first things I told my members was we're going to set ourselves apart from other Niner chapters and other fans," said Urias. "We're going to ahead and give back to the community and stay involved all year long.”

Both groups are encouraging fans to bring canned or non-perishable goods to help with a food drive benefiting Casa Maria Soup Kitchen.

“Usually the Monday after the Super Bowl or any playoff game because we've been raising stuff for awhile now is when we go to donate our stuff," said Jose Monreal of Chiefs Kingdom Tucson, "So we will use that day to go donate together.”

Besides giving back to Tucson, both groups talk about what fans can expect at their individual watch parties this weekend.

“Good food, good people, lots of raffle prizes because we're doing we're raising money for a good cause," said Monreal. "We want to let people know that it doesn't what gender you are, what religion, what team you cheer for, at the end of the day we want to support each other and our community.”

Instead of Las Vegas, these two organizations will be watching separate at Cafe Santa Rosa for the 49er fans and Champps for the Chiefs fans.

For more information on the groups, contact jmonreal4040@gmail.com or oldpueblofaithfuls@gmail.com