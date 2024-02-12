Eastside flower shop in full bloom this Valentine's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s Valentine's week and an Eastside flower shop is flourishing with arrangements before the big rush on Wednesday.

Bloomies Flowers is preparing for hundreds of orders this year and will keep taking orders until Valentine's Day.

Owner Susan Aguirre tells KGUN9 the roses that come into her shop for the special day are one of a kind.

“The red roses we carry for Valentine's Day are 70 centimeters, which means they have larger heads," she said.

It's a labor of love for Bloomies, the shop started thinking about Valentine's Day the first week of December. With nearly 500 orders this year, Aguirre expects her shop to be in full bloom this week.

“Every year we're growing. Last year we did about 30% more than we did the year before and that's all I can ask for is to grow," she said.

With most of her flowers coming from South America, it's no surprise that the arrangements are colorful, bright and made with love.

“We try to keep some things in the cooler that are $25, $30, and even $45, we try to have a nice range," said Aguirre. "We don't have everything that's $100 or more we try to appeal to everybody.”

Bloomies says they are not raising their prices for the holiday, they plan to keep them the same as any other day. For Aguirre, planting the seed and watching her shop grow is what means the most.

“It's really important for me to build a relationship with each one of our customers," she said. "I'm very grateful for the Tucson community. I'm living my dream. This is really a labor of love, so thank you.”

Bloomies is located at 6852 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715. For more information, call 520-886-1008 or visit their website by clicking here.