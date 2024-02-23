A French-Canadian inspired cake business in Tucson expands to a food truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Christa Lebron brings her international roots to the kitchen, making bento cakes with intricate piping, layering, decorations and even some glitter. The name of her small business Chez Peachy, has a unique story behind it.

“My dad who passed away in 2015, used to call me Peachy that was my nickname because as a baby I really had these big peachy cheeks," she said. "I am originally from Montreal, Quebec, Canada and wanted to highlight my French culture with chez meaning you're at someone's place. So if I say chez peachy that means you're at Peachy’s place.”

Lebron says bento cakes have become more popular over the years. Bent comes from the Japanese iteration of a single-portion take-out or home-packed meal.

The vibrant sweet treats with a vintage twist are what keeps customers coming back.

“People don't want the traditional cakes anymore," said Lebron. "People want to be a little more original in their style of cakes and I think the bento cake is a great way of expanding towards that."

She opened her online home baking business a few years ago and has now outgrown her kitchen at home. That’s why Chez Peachy is set to open as a food truck in April.

The truck will mirror her cake designs in a nostalgic way for customers of all ages.

“I want people to look at it and think back to their childhood like Barbie or Polly Pockets, Pet Shops or whatever just strikes a chord from people's childhood," said Lebron.

Choosing to do a food truck over a brick and mortar was a no brainer for this business… The owner tells KGUN9 the Tucson food truck community has already been so welcoming to her and she’s now getting ready for that big grand opening at the end of April.

For more information on Chez Peachy, visit their website by clicking here.