German electronics company expands to UA Tech Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An international company has expanded to UA Tech Park in hopes of adding to the southern Arizona technology sector.

Micro-Hybrid Electronic is a German electronics company that has been around for over 30 years. They decided to go international...and Tucson was one of their top picks.

Graduating from the University of Arizona and immediately landing a job at UA Tech Park, Fabian Medina is no stranger to taking on big tasks.

“Some would say I was lucky," he said.

Looking for an engineering role that would benefit a wide range of people, Medina came across Jenny Taubert, COO of Micro-Hybrid.

Micro-Hybrid develops infared sensors that detect and monitor gasses and temperature in things like agriculture, medicine, space and inside homes.

“Tucson is a great place," said Taubert. "We have access to the university, good people, good operators so the tech park is perfect.”

Being put in the same bubble as some standout leading companies has it's advantages too.

“The reason why we came here to Tech Park was just to be able to be surrounded by these tech giants, like Raytheon, IBM and all these very top tier technology and engineering companies," said Medina.

The hope is that the launch of this application center at UA Tech Park will help bridge the gap between U.S. customers and their global center in Germany, while adding more opportunities for people like Medina who can work at a tech giant right after college.