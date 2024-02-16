Black owned business leaves door open for other business owners to thrive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN9 continues our celebration of Black History Month by highlighting another Black-owned business in Tucson. In Midtown, a single mother uses her space to not just sell her goods but give other Black-owned businesses the chance to thrive.

The store is called Pure Lotus Scents and it’s owned by Rachelle Faniel. She’s giving Black women owned businesses from across the community the chance to display their work alongside her own.

Faniel is a single mother to three teenagers who she needs to put through college.

When her day job wasn’t cutting it, she decided to open a business out of her kitchen where she made custom scents for oils and candles.

"I was working out in my kitchen and eventually the candles started overtaking our home so my kids said it's time for you to move everything out of the kitchen so we can have a place to cook," laughed Faniel. "That kind of pushed me to search for a storefront and I feel like I got lucky."

From the kitchen to this store, Rachelle tells KGUN9 it’s been no easy task, but being able to meet people in the community has made it worth the effort.

“It makes me happy to see others create," she said. "Being able to teach people how to create their own signature fragrance is amazing."

Pure Lotus Scents is located at 4500 E Speedway Blvd #45, Tucson, AZ 85712. For more information visit their website by clicking here or call (678) 365-7199.