How a Tucson business owner overcame a brain condition to make her dreams a reality

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson business owner’s passion for piercings pushed her past the odds when it came to making her dreams a reality.

Sydni Engle is the owner of Infinite Prism Body Piercing in Midtown. KGUN9 stopped by to talk to her about her neurological brain condition that causes tremors. Those tremors prevented her from doing what she loved.

Despite her condition, she still decided to open a piercing shop with the hope to someday do the piercings alongside her trained staff. Engle takes us back to when she first started to notice something was off.

"I first started noticing them when I was a teenager, I was a pianist and I would get really nervous during my competitions," she said. "My hands would start to act up when I was playing the piano and it made it really difficult to play.”

Frustration and confusion led Engle to seek answers from local doctors.

“What sent me to a neurologist, the first time was I remember sitting down and trying to write in a journal, and just not being able to write and getting really upset and thinking to myself..... I have to do something about this..... I can't do this."

Engle was diagnosed with essential tremor disorder which causes your hands to shake. Watching her business take off and still hoping to one day start piercing, there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

Just weeks ago a device was implanted into her brain to stop the tremors. Engle has a controller that she carries with her that can help when she starts to experience some shaking.

Today, Engle is slowly starting to do what she always hoped... piercing at her business.

KGUN9 was there to see her perform her first piercing since getting the neural device…and it was a success! Engle still has a long road ahead of her but for now she’s enjoying her business from afar and practicing everyday.

Infinite Prism Body Piercing is located at 4625 E Broadway Blvd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85711.