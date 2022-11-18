This year's El Tour raising money and awareness for Pima JTED

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Tour is a lot of things for the Tucson community: It showcases the metro area as a cycling-friendly destination, brings a boost to the local economy, and has been woven into the cultural fabric of the city for decades.
Another huge component of the annual ride is its benefit to community organizations. Organizers say charity, health, and wellness "all go hand-in-hand when it comes to building awareness for a bike ride that has been part of the Tucson community for nearly four decades."
This year's ride will benefit Pima JTED, which provides career and technical training to about 22,000 Southern Arizona high school students each year.
Pima JTED says this financial support will help the program expand its resources and give a valuable leg up in terms of public awareness.
"This partnership is putting Pima JTED out into the public knowledge internationally to let everyone see what we have for career and technical education," said Superintendent/CEO of Pima JTED Kathy Prather.
RELATED: El Tour de Tucson road closures, Saturday, Nov. 19
Organizers say El Tour raises about $5 million each year for local charitable causes.
Pima JTED Coverage:
- Pima JTED introduces augmented reality simulations to the classroom
- Pima JTED grad ready to take flight
- JTED robotics program uses hands-on learning to excel
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.