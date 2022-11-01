Watch Now
New downtown mural will celebrate El Tour de Tucson

Tucson muralist Joe Pagac says he's been working with El Tour for about 6 years now, designing themes and jerseys for the annual cycling event.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 31, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson muralist Joe Pagac's newest mural is going up downtown.

The new mural, which will commemorate El Tour de Tucson, can be seen from the courtyard of The Monica, 40 E. Congress St., and should be completed before El Tour happens Saturday, Nov. 19.

"I really like a lot of the French posters for cycling and stuff from 100 years ago. So this year, this was the theme we came up with and I looked at a whole bunch of old French posters and kinda took inspiration from some of them," said Pagac.

"And then, tried to kinda like filter it down into something more Tucson, so I got the saguaros in there and the mountains. But it still has that old vintage feel."

The local approach should sound familiar. Pagac is known for some of the prominent Sonoran Desert-themed murals around town, including another bike riding-themed work featuring some very familiar local wildlife out for a ride.

Pagac says he's been working with El Tour for about 6 years, contributing designs for the race's themes and jerseys.

He is also listed as a contributor to another El Tour mural downtown at Alameda Street and Church Avenue.

El Tour sponsor Tucson Medical Center is funding the new mural.

