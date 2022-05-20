Pima JTED grad ready to take flight

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — From Davis-Monthan to World View, Tucson has a strong connection to aviation and aerospace industries.

That also includes Pima JTED's Aviation Technology Program.

One student embodies the Spirit of Southern Arizona as he prepares to soar.

"It felt pretty rewarding," expressed Jordan Limon.

He is describing his journey through the Pima JTED program, while earning his Private Pilot license.

While taking JTED classes, he also paid his way through flight school.

"I would build up my hours, spending all of my time going in there, driving forty minutes to Marana from Sahuarita, putting in the time to be able to learn the art of flying and build those skills up," explained Limon. "It gives you a good sense of freedom once you accomplish that because you put all that time and effort in and it's own your own accord that you were able to accomplish this."

Limon says he joined the Pima JTED Aviation Program as he was searching for a career. He also discovered his passion.

"In doing this you learn all these different methods that give something the ability to fly," Limon said. "All these pieces of scrap metal, putting them together in a way that permits flight. It's just amazing how the science works and how you're able to perform that."

Limon wants to one day be a commercial pilot, although, thanks to JTED, he knows exactly how an airplane works.

Limon isn't ruling out coming back to teach someday. He's already helping out high school students who are now entering the program.

"It's amazing to see a little bit of yourself in the past and help people out in ways that you wanted to be helped out, that you weren't."

Limon now plans to enter the Cochise College Aviation Program as he works towards getting his commercial pilots license.

