El Tour de Tucson road closures, Saturday, Nov. 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As El Tour de Tucson draws closer, drivers in the Tucson and surrounding areas will want to take note and prepare for upcoming road closures the day of the race, Saturday Nov. 19.

An anticipated 7,000 cyclists will navigate the Old Pueblo and surrounding areas beginning at 8 a.m. Multiple variations of the El Tour route are planned:



The Century - 102-mile route

7 a.m. start

The Metric Century - 62-mile route

9 a.m. start

The Half Metric Century - 32-mile route

10:15 a.m. start

The FUN Rides! - 10, 5, and 1-mile routes

8:00 a.m. start



All routes start and end around the Tucson Community Center (TCC), with live music, food, beer garden and other exhibitors in the Eckbo Plaza, 260 S. Church Ave.

“It’s important we let the Tucson community and its surrounding areas to the south – Green Valley & Sahuarita – know what roads will be closed during El Tour on November 19," said El Tour Executive Director TJ Juskiewicz.

"We want to make sure everyone is prepared for our road closures as they plan their day. Our ride begins at 7 a.m. and goes to 4 p.m. with roads being closed at various times. Those times are listed on the list we’ve sent," added Juskiewicz.

Find complete road closure information on the El Tour website.

Organizers suggest parking in one of the two garages at the TCC, or any number of the city, county or private surface lots in the area.

Bike valet services will be available at the finish line and is included as part of the registration for riders.

