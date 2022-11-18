Local cyclist gears up for his 14th El Tour de Tucson ride

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly ​​7,000 bicyclists will be gearing up to take on El Tour de Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 19.

For nearly 4 decades, the well renowned bike race has always been about charity, community, health and wellness. For one local rider, Steve Morganstern this race is about tradition and family.

Morganstern will be doing the Metric Century race which is 62 miles. His company Bicycle Ranch will also be there, riding alongside him and the charity they will be riding for is the Ronald McDonald House.

For him, the preparation for this race was simple.... one pedal stroke at a time.

“Cycling to me is freedom, it’s the enjoyment of being out there, it's mental time for me and just exercise as well as a way of life," said Morganstern.

In 2021, close to $5 million was raised for charities, which added up to $105 million since El Tour started 39 years ago.

Now, for Morganstern and his family, the race isn’t about winning, it’s all about finishing for a good cause.

The El Tour Expo & Fiesta is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center with vendors, music, food and drinks.