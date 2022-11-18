El Tour coming back to Tucson, Heidi helps with bike repair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ahead of El Tour De Tucson, bike shops around town have been swamped with last-minute repairs and sales. That’s why Heidi Alagha decided to make her way to Sabino Cycles for this week’s edition of Hiring Heidi.

Heidi started off working with their services department. There she learned the different tools and tasks to small bike repairs. She was given the task of swapping out old roaders for new ones. She struggled a bit getting things on and off the bicycle wheel, but eventually she managed to figure it out.

Then a customer walked in with their bike, concerned with the wheels. Heidi checked for any holes in the wheel then learned to fill up the wheel with air. The customer left satisfied with the quick service.

Lastly, Heidi was moved to the sales department where she had a customer there ready to purchase a bike he’s been wanting. That made the job easy for Heidi, who just had to bring the bike down and ring up the customer.

When asked if Heidi was hired of fired, both employees at Sabino Cycles decided to hire Heidi.

If you have a job you want Heidi to try, send her an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com