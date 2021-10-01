JTED robotics program uses hands-on learning to excel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The robotics program at the Pima JTED Bridges Innovation Learning Center teaches students everything from coding to engineering.

"All these skills will be applied to whatever robot or automated system they are working on," Reggie Brooks, the program's instructor said.

While at times it might look like they are just playing around with a robot, the lessons go beyond that.

"This is the fun part," Brooks said. "The principles are in here apply to manufacturing."

The hands-on learning also helps some students get a better understanding of the content.

"For me, it's very important," Elena Chanes Martinez said. "When you go out in the field you know how to handle it."

This experience also leads to new opportunities for students.

"The biggest thing out of this program will be certifications because certifications open up doors for other opportunities," Brooks said. "Southern Arizona is definitely moving forward in technology."

For more information on JTED programs, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

