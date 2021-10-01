Watch
JTED robotics program uses hands-on learning to excel

Megan Meier
It's only the first full week of class, but students at Pima JTED's Innovation Tech High School are already getting hands-on experience with new technology.
Pima JTED Automation and Robotics Class
Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 20:13:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The robotics program at the Pima JTED Bridges Innovation Learning Center teaches students everything from coding to engineering.

"All these skills will be applied to whatever robot or automated system they are working on," Reggie Brooks, the program's instructor said.

While at times it might look like they are just playing around with a robot, the lessons go beyond that.

"This is the fun part," Brooks said. "The principles are in here apply to manufacturing."

The hands-on learning also helps some students get a better understanding of the content.

"For me, it's very important," Elena Chanes Martinez said. "When you go out in the field you know how to handle it."

This experience also leads to new opportunities for students.

"The biggest thing out of this program will be certifications because certifications open up doors for other opportunities," Brooks said. "Southern Arizona is definitely moving forward in technology."

