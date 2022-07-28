Pima JTED introduces augmented reality simulations to the classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Part of a Rotary Club of Tucson’s grant to Pima JTED is being used to bring augmented reality simulations to their students this fall.

“We’re introducing a mid-fidelity mannequin named Aries and he will be used to train not only our licensed nursing students, but our medical assistant students,” said healthcare professions program manager, Beth Francis.

Students will put on a pair of augmented reality goggles where they can see things like X-rays, charts, electrocardiograms and patient information.

The school is hoping to make their patient simulation feel more realistic.

“This gives them a tremendous advantage of being able to see two things at once,” said Superintendent Kathy Prather.

Pima JTED hopes they can eventually fund their other two campuses with the augmented reality technology.

“I just hope we are able to provide the best possible education in healthcare because we know, and we are in severe shortages, and we need to do things to make our kids want to come here and learn,” Francis said.

The school is planning on having the new technology up and running within the next month.