One year of COVID-19 in Tucson: A collection of stories from 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been one year since the novel coronavirus arrived in Tucson.

To mark the anniversary, KGUN 9 has created a timeline of notable events and stories that show how COVID-19 affected Southern Arizona throughout 2020.

March 9 - First positive case reported in Pima County

Pima County's first presumptive positive case was reported on March 9.

We have a person who tested preemptively positive for COVID-19 in Pima County. The case is travel-related, and the risk to the general population remains low. Wash 👏Your 👏 Hands 👏! @whatsuptucson @cityoftucson — Pima County Health (@pchd) March 9, 2020

March 11 - UArizona moves classes online

The University of Arizona moved to online classes as COVID-19 fears grew.

March 12 - Tucson-area events begin getting canceled

Several Tucson events began getting canceled/postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Events included the Pima County Fair, Tucson Festival of Books, and the 4th Avenue Street Fair. Click here for the full list.

March 13 - Former President Trump declares national state of emergency

President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency on March 13.

March 15 - Arizona school districts begin to close

Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide closure of Arizona schools.

March 23 - First Pima County death reported

Pima County announced its first reported death on March 23. The patient was a woman in her 50s.

March 23 - Spanish Flu survivor spreads message of hope for Tucson

Val Hirsh, a Tucson woman who lived through the Spanish Flu that started in 1918 shared a message of hope with the community on March 23.

March 31 - Governor Ducey announces stay-at-home order

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he signed an executive order calling for nonessential businesses to close, asking the public to stay home. The order was in effect until May 15.