UArizona moves classes online, delays start of classes amid COVID-19 fears

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona is moving to online instruction wherever possible amid growing COVID-19 fears.

In a letter sent to students and colleagues, UArizona says that a top priority is the health and safety of students, employee and community.

As well as online instruction, the start of classes will be delayed to Wednesday, March 18th.

UArizona says the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Tucson is low, and there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the campus.

Online classes will continue until April 6, at which time the University will evaluate and make adjustments if needed.

Residence halls, recreational facilities, food services and Campus Health will remain open. All public events, except for the Bear Down Music Fest, will continue.

For up-to-date information about COVID-19, visit this website.

