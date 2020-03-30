102-year-old shares message of hope during Coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 102-year-old woman has a message for everyone when it comes to social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Val Hirsh lives at Fellowship Square Tucson and is sharing her story of survival.

Hirsh tells KGUN9 that she lived through the Spanish Flu that started in 1918. She was got the virus as a young child and survived.

However, Hirsh says she was a carrier and passed it along to her father. He died from the Spanish Flu.

She has her advice for our current situation saying, "All you have to do is behave yourself and just do what you are told." "I mean try to do something constructive if you can," says Hirsh.