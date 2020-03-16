LIVE UPDATES: Arizona districts close over coronavirus concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide closure of Arizona schools effective Monday.

According to the press release from Gov. Ducey the closure is from Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020.

Gov. Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman will work with public health officials to reassess needs for school closures and provide assistance.

Below is a list of Arizona public school districts statements provided by the Department of Education:

Ajo Unified School District: Closed

Altar Valley School District: Closed

Amphitheater Public Schools: Closed

Baboquivari Unified School District: Closed

Benson Unified School District: Closed

Bisbee Unified School District: Closed

Catalina Foothills School District: Closed

Continental Elementary School District: Closed

Douglas Unified School District: Closed

Flowing Wells Unified School District: Closed

Marana Unified School District: Closed

Nogales Unified School District: Closed

Oracle School District: Closed

Santa Cruz Valley Unified: Closed

Sahuarita Unified School District: Closed

Sierra Vista Unified School District: Closed

St. David Unified School District: Closed

Sunnyside Unified School District: Closed

Tanque Verde Unified School District: Closed

Tucson Unified School District: Closed

Vail School District: Closed

Willcox Unified School District #13: Closed

