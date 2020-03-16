LIVE UPDATES: Arizona districts close over coronavirus concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a statewide closure of Arizona schools effective Monday.
According to the press release from Gov. Ducey the closure is from Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020.
Gov. Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman will work with public health officials to reassess needs for school closures and provide assistance.
Last updated March 15, 2020.
FULL SECTION: CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA
Below is a list of Arizona public school districts statements provided by the Department of Education:
Ajo Unified School District: Closed
Altar Valley School District: Closed
Amphitheater Public Schools: Closed
Baboquivari Unified School District: Closed
Benson Unified School District: Closed
Bisbee Unified School District: Closed
Catalina Foothills School District: Closed
Continental Elementary School District: Closed
Douglas Unified School District: Closed
Flowing Wells Unified School District: Closed
Marana Unified School District: Closed
Nogales Unified School District: Closed
Oracle School District: Closed
Santa Cruz Valley Unified: Closed
Sahuarita Unified School District: Closed
Sierra Vista Unified School District: Closed
St. David Unified School District: Closed
Sunnyside Unified School District: Closed
Tanque Verde Unified School District: Closed
Tucson Unified School District: Closed
Vail School District: Closed
Willcox Unified School District #13: Closed
