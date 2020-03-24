Pima County reports first coronavirus-related death

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County has announced its first reported death due to the coronavirus known as COVID-19 Monday evening.

The patient was a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions, county health officials say.

The death is the third attributed to coronavirus in Arizona. The previous two were in Maricopa County -- one was a man in his 50s and the other a man in his 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, the Arizona Department of Helath Services said.

So far, 234 people have tested positive for the virus in Arizona, 24 of whom are in Pima County, according the latest data from AZDHS. The Pima County Health Department says the death announced Monday marks the 25th case in the county.

So far, the AZDHS rates the level of community spread of the virus in Arizona as "moderate."

“We express our deepest condolences to this person’s loved ones and family members,” Dr. Bob England, Director of the Pima County Health Department, said in a news release. “COVID-19 is a dangerous disease that can be fatal and is especially serious for those with underlying health conditions, no matter their age. There will be more cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, and there will be more deaths. Please take recommended precautions to slow the spread.”

