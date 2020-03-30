Gov. Ducey announces stay-at-home order in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday afternoon that he signed an executive order calling for nonessential businesses to close, asking the public to stay home.

Ducey says the order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday until April 30, and calls for Arizonans to stay at home except for certain "essential" activities.

Watch Governor Ducey's live press conference in the player below:

READ THE GOVERNOR'S FULL EXECUTIVE ORDER HERE

The executive order says Arizonans "shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property except to:"



To conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or;

For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions; or

To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;

And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.

The order allows grocery stores and pharmacies to stay open, Ducey stressed at the news conference, and allows takeout and delivery services to continue across the state.

Last week, Gov. Ducey issued an executive order clarifying what businesses are considered "essential," and can remain open under the new order issued Monday. They include health care facilities; "human services" operations like long-term care facilities; "essential infrastructure operations," like food production, distrbution, construction and sale service; outdoor recreation areas, gas stations, financial instutions, personal care facilities and more.

Click here for the full list of what's considered an essential business under Gov. Ducey's executive order.

The governor said Arizonans should continue to shop for groceries on a weekly basis, so that supplies at grocery stores aren't depleted and everyone has access to the groceries they need.

Ducey also said outdoor activity was permitted, as long as physical distancing guidelines are followed. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends maintaining six feet of distance between others to stop the spread of the virus.

Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay connected. At the recommendation of public health officials, I’m issuing an Executive Order for Arizonans to stay home while encouraging alternative ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones. 1/ pic.twitter.com/I6fqM9DVXu — dougducey (@dougducey) March 30, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.