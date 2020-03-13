Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Trump to hold 3 p.m. ET news conference, reports indicate he will declare national emergency

Posted: 8:10 AM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 12:05:46-04
items.[0].image.alt
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump to hold 3 p.m. news conference regarding coronavirus at the White House

President Donald Trump said that he will be holding a news conference at the White House regarding the coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. at the White House.

According to Bloomberg and NBC News, Trump is expected to declare a national emergency during the presser.

Trump announced the press conference in a tweet Friday morning.

Trump's presser comes two days after he held a primetime address regarding the pandemic from the Oval Office.

During that address, Trump announced that he was instituting a 30-day ban on travel to all European nations besides the United Kingdom. That ban begins today.

He also initially said that all cargo would also be banned from European countries, though the White House later walked back that claim.

Trump also called for unity during his speech, saying that the coronavirus pandemic was not a time for partisan politics. However, in the hours following the address, he attacked former Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.