WATCH: Governor Ducey, health officials hold COVID-19 news conference at 3 p.m.

Posted at 1:45 PM, May 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-12 16:45:27-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will hold a 3 p.m. press conference in Phoenix this afternoon to discuss the latest in the state's effort to fight COVID-19.

KGUN9 will have live coverage of the press briefing on all platforms. You can bookmark our live video page here to watch or tune to KGUN9.

Arizona's stay at home order currently lasts through May 15. It's unclear if Ducey will address today whether he plans to extend the order or let it expire.

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire are also expected to be in attendance for this afternoon's press briefing.

