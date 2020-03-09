Presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County resident has tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus known as COVID-19, county health officials announced Monday afternoon.

The patient lives in unincorporated Pima County and recently returned from travel in an area with community spread of the virus, county officials said in a news release.

We have a person who tested preemptively positive for COVID-19 in Pima County. The case is travel-related, and the risk to the general population remains low. Wash 👏Your 👏 Hands 👏! @whatsuptucson @cityoftucson — Pima County Health (@pchd) March 9, 2020

The person isn't seriously ill and is recovering at home. State and county health officials are investigating anyone who had contacts with the patient.

A test is considered "presumptive positive" when a test results positive at a state lab but hasn't been confirmed by the CDC.

“This does not change Pima County’s approach as discussed in the press conference earlier today. We have been preparing for this for several weeks. We are not recommending closing schools or cancelling events,” Dr. Bob England, Director of the Pima County Health Department, said in the news release. “We know that most people who have gotten COVID-19 have mild symptoms and we ask that you stay home if you are sick. Those most at risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19 are older adults and those with existing chronic health conditions.”

The Arizona Department of Health Services says these are the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.