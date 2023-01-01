Madison Thomas

Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication, a minor in political science and certificate in cross-sector leadership.

While in college she completed three internships and stayed active in her sorority. She was also a reporter and anchor for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS. In June of 2022, she participated in an onstage conversation with Secretary Antony Blinken as part of the Summit of the Americas. Madison has always had a love for writing and storytelling and knew this was the perfect career path for her.

She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in.

She is a social butterfly and in her free time she enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She loves watching documentaries, trying out new restaurants and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.