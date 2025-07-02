Celebrate Fourth of July at Marana's 'Star-Spangled Spectacular'

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fireworks, food, and free activities – it’s all part of Marana’s largest signature event of the year, the Star-Spangled Spectacular.
The free, award-winning event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Cross Roads at Silverbell District Park, located at 7548 N. Silverbell Road, on July 4.
Attractions and activities include:
- Live bands
- Blondie All Over
- Chalako the Band
- Food vendors
- Artisan market
- Splash pad
- Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Inflatables
- Games
- Car show hosted by Obsessions Car Club
- North end of the park, by the volleyball courts
- Firework show begins at 9 p.m.
Remember to stay hydrated! The town will have a cooling tent and will be providing free water and sunscreen. Coolers, chairs, and blankets are welcome. While glass containers, personal fireworks, and sparklers are prohibited.
Two free parking lots will be available at Coyote Trail Elementary School and Mountain Vista Academy. Free shuttles will run throughout the day from 4:15 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. Accessible parking will be available at the park for vehicles with plates or tags only.
