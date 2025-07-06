Temperatures are warming back up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Things begin to warm back up as we start the new week.

The high in Tucson on Sunday will be 105°, with a low of 81°.

We will see triple-digit highs all throughout the week. By Wednesday, we will be approaching 110° in Tucson.

Low temperatures will be in the low 80s.

We will have some chances of rain all throughout the week. On Sunday, our best chances of thunderstorms will be across Cochise County, southeast of Tucson.

Sierra Vista will see highs in the mid to upper 90s, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

COCHISE COUNTY FORECAST

