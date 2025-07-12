Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Back 2 School Bash' on the Southside gets kids ready for the new school year

Another back-to-school event will be hosted on the Eastside July 19
As the new school year is just around the corner, kids on the Southside received free school supplies at an annual back-to-school event sponsored by the City of Tucson.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the new school year is just around the corner, kids on the Southside received free school supplies at an annual back-to-school event sponsored by the City of Tucson.

The ‘Back 2 School Bash’ hosted at the Quincie Douglas Center took place Saturday morning.

Kids were able to get free sports physicals and school-required vaccinations from the University of Arizona Mobile Health Clinic.

Backpacks were provided to students five and older, courtesy of Target and Geico.

Quincie Douglas Center Program Coordinator Jerry Neely said about 2,000 to 3,000 people attend every year.

“So that tells us that there’s a need here, so we put all of our resources to make sure that we can do it every year and be able to provide something for the community,” he said.

Families were also able to enjoy music and stop by booths from local organizations.

The city will host a similar event on the Eastside at the Ward Two Council Office, 7820 E. Broadway Blvd., on Saturday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
