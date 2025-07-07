Tucson City Court offering warrant quash event this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson residents with outstanding warrants—or who think they might have one—are invited to clear them at a special Warrant Quash event on Friday, July 11, 2025.

The event will be held at Tucson City Court, 103 E. Alameda St., offering several options for resolving warrants safely and conveniently.

How to participate:

Schedule an appointment (preferred): Appointments can be made between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Cases scheduled in advance will be reviewed by the City Prosecutor, and if you qualify, you may be able to resolve your case the same day.

Appear by video (Zoom): If you can’t come in person, you can request to appear by video. An appointment is required for this option, and you’ll receive instructions and a meeting link after scheduling.

Walk-in without an appointment: Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the court’s check-in table. If you arrive after 2 p.m., you’ll be given a future court date.



Important: All appointments must be scheduled by 5 p.m. on July 8, 2025.

To make an appointment:

Visit tucsonaz.gov/courts

Email tccweb@courts.az.gov

Call (520) 791-3260



You will need to provide your full name, date of birth, address, phone number and email.

The court will be accepting walk-ins without appointments, but only until 2 p.m. on the day of the event.

In addition to clearing warrants, the event will offer in-person help from local service providers between 1:30 and 3 p.m. in Community Court (6th floor, Courtroom 605). Assistance will be available for housing, mental health, substance use treatment and more.

If you can’t attend on July 11, you can visit Tucson City Court during regular business hours to schedule a court date before a judge.