'Stop the Billionaire Giveaway' tour makes a stop in Midtown, opposing 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The ‘Stop the Billionaire Giveaway' national bus tour hosted by Fair Share America made stops in Tucson and Oro Valley on Friday.

A total of 30 stops are being made across 14 states in response to the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4.

The bill includes major tax reforms, new border security funding and other GOP priorities.

The cross-country tour is being done with a 45-foot bus, wrapped in a ‘trillion-dollar’ bill.

12-year-old cousins Ximena and Dacia Reyes added their messages and names to the hundreds already on the bus from the stops made so far.

The two also shared their concerns regarding the impact the bill could have on healthcare, an issue important to them as Ximena has Sickle Cell Disease.

“There are a lot of people with illnesses, too,” she said. “Like for example, me. It’s very, very hard to live with an illness.”

The cousins were joined by about 50 others at the town hall hosted at 750 S. Tucson Blvd. in midtown.

Fair Share America Executive Director Kristen Crowell, said the tour initially kicked off before the bill was passed.

“It really has switched to a ‘we are going to hold them accountable, we now know which members of Congress betrayed their own constituents,’” Crowell said.

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego voted against the bill. While Representative Juan Ciscomani voted along party lines in favor of it.

I am grateful to the many stakeholders across our district who shared their expertise, personal stories, and insights over the last few months as we worked through the reconciliation process. H.R. 1 is not perfect - no bill ever is. But it includes many provisions that I know my constituents in southeastern Arizona support. There is more work to do, and I look forward to continuing to work together for our district and community. Congressman Juan Ciscomani

Crowell said now that the bill has passed, they want to document how people will be impacted and continue to organize, in hopes of seeing it repealed.

“We know that it’s going to take several years to build enough power to say, ‘no’ but yes, this was awful and the most egregious bill I’ve ever seen in my lifetime,” Crowell said.