Workshops are being offered to residents interested in removing a swimming pool

Tucson Water, Metro Water, Oro Valley Water, and Marana Water have partnered to provide resources, including hosting workshops, to individuals considering the removal of their swimming pools.

Gary Woodard, Owner of Water Resources Consulting, says about 19 percent of homes in the county have swimming pools. However, not everyone wants them, for reasons including the cost of maintenance and safety concerns.

A website was recently launched providing examples and solutions for residents interested in understanding annual pool operating costs or exploring pool removal options.

“Research they’ve done, the surveying shows people who want to get rid of their pool – what’s been holding them off is a lack of information,” Woodard said. “They don’t know what it costs, they don’t know what they’re spending to keep a pool that they’re not using, so we’re just trying to provide that information.”

The next workshop will be held on Saturday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Metro Water District Board Room, 6265 N. La Cañada Drive.

