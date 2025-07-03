Fireworks, hotdogs and safe off-roading: Officials remind riders of safe practices ahead of the holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding motorists of safe practices ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, as they say in recent years, July 4 has seen the most off-highway vehicle deaths.

There were over 600 deaths nationally last year involving off-highway vehicles, which is a 127 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Consumer Federation of America.

At One Offroad on the Southside, Anson Potter works on repairs, maintenance, and upgrades for UTVs.

However, he and other employees at the shop also ensure that customers are educated about their vehicles.

“These things are a lot different than driving your street car or anything like that,” Potter explained.

He emphasized the importance of staying aware of both the vehicle's actions and your surroundings.

“Turning too tight when you’re carrying too much speed—that can get you in a bind real quick,” he said.

Speed is also a concern for Mark Frieberg, who is a Public Affairs Community Liaison for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

“We really want people to watch their speed, watch how they’re using these things," Frieberg said. "Reckless driving is always an issue or always a concern when it comes to these fatalities. That’s how these things happen – typically reckless driving is usually involved.”

Frieberg also emphasized the importance of wearing a helmet, which is required for minors.

Potter added that it’s critical not to drive impaired.

“You don’t need to get super drunk and go drive one of these,” Potter said. “You can have a good time without doing that, or if you do that, have someone else who can drive you home.”

Potter also recommends going out with others and being prepared.

“Extra water, fire extinguishers are always a great thing to have with you – tool kits to fix your cars.”